L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.33, Zacks reports. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.800-12.000 EPS.

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L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:LHX traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.73. 1,268,355 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,577. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $299.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $267.25 and a twelve month high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Truist Financial raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Further Reading

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