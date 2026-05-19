La Aguilera Luis De Sells 805 Shares of USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 805 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $14,530.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 242,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,157.25. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

La Aguilera Luis De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 2,485 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $44,879.10.

On Thursday, May 14th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 22,883 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $416,470.60.

On Wednesday, May 13th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 19,947 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $360,242.82.

On Monday, May 11th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 5,279 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $96,447.33.

On Thursday, May 7th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 10,005 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,490.70.

On Tuesday, May 5th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 16,895 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $306,137.40.

On Wednesday, May 6th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 13,100 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $237,896.00.

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USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of USCB Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,126. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $328.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.53. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. USCB Financial's payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,527,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in USCB Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 71,728 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in USCB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in USCB Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in USCB Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 691,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USCB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research upgraded USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group upped their target price on USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USCB Financial

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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