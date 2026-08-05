Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 148709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LADR. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Ladder Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LADR

Ladder Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 44.15 and a current ratio of 44.15.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 12.62%.The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ladder Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 17,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $179,426.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 428,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,394,011. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $7,989,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $7,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,930,524 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,206,000 after buying an additional 682,511 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,289,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 923,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 551,478 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp NYSE: LADR is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

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