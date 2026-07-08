LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BXP (NYSE:BXP) Stock

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH's price target suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BXP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BXP has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.95.

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BXP Price Performance

NYSE:BXP traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 185,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,175. BXP has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BXP will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BXP

In other BXP news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,417.65. This trade represents a 81.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BXP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,382,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,038,176,000 after buying an additional 4,503,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BXP in the fourth quarter worth about $689,419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BXP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $287,121,000 after buying an additional 55,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BXP by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,101,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $276,751,000 after buying an additional 204,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in BXP by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $263,031,000 after purchasing an additional 529,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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