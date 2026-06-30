Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Sells 16,679 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of DELL stock traded up $16.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $431.24. 6,703,412 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,756. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $279.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $315.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citic Securities upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.38.

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Key Dell Technologies News

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About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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