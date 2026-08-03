Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:LKFT) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:LKFT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 40673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares

Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:LKFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares will post -10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Galapagos NV NASDAQ: GLPG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies. Established in 1999 through the merger of Tibotec and Progenix, Galapagos has built a research platform targeting chronic inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and oncology. The company's discovery engine integrates human genetics, translational biology and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize drug candidates with unique modes of action.

The company's pipeline encompasses multiple programs across various stages of development.

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