Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:LKFT - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.76 and traded as low as $29.59. Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 200,611 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LKFT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares

Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:LKFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $1.52. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares will post -10.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares by 319.2% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company's stock.

About Lakefront Biotherapeutics American Depositary Shares

Galapagos NV NASDAQ: GLPG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies. Established in 1999 through the merger of Tibotec and Progenix, Galapagos has built a research platform targeting chronic inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and oncology. The company's discovery engine integrates human genetics, translational biology and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize drug candidates with unique modes of action.

The company's pipeline encompasses multiple programs across various stages of development.

Further Reading

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