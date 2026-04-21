Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Maxim Group set a $16.00 price target on Lakeland Industries in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Lakeland Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

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Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 87.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 16.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company's stock.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Lakeland Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Lakeland Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded LAKE from "neutral" to "buy" and set a $14.00 price target, giving upside support vs. recent levels. This upgrade can attract buyers and provide near‑term technical support. DA Davidson Upgrade

DA Davidson upgraded LAKE from "neutral" to "buy" and set a $14.00 price target, giving upside support vs. recent levels. This upgrade can attract buyers and provide near‑term technical support. Neutral Sentiment: Lake Street Capital published a revised price target of $13.00 (a cut from its prior target). The new PT remains above current trading levels, so it offers mixed implications—less bullish than an upgrade but still indicates analyst interest. Lake Street Price Target Change

Lake Street Capital published a revised price target of $13.00 (a cut from its prior target). The new PT remains above current trading levels, so it offers mixed implications—less bullish than an upgrade but still indicates analyst interest. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman) are soliciting Lakeland investors and publicizing a federal securities‑class‑action and April 24 lead‑plaintiff deadline. These notices indicate active litigation risk tied to alleged disclosures during Dec 1, 2023–Dec 9, 2025; litigation can create settlement risk, legal costs, and share‑price pressure—especially for a small‑cap name. See representative filings/alerts: Rosen Law Firm Rosen Notice , Faruqi & Faruqi Faruqi Notice , Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman Bronstein Notice

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LAKE is a global provider of high-performance protective apparel and accessories designed to safeguard workers in industrial, healthcare, laboratory, and emergency response environments. The company's expertise lies in producing garments that shield against chemical, biological, radiological, and thermal risks, supporting safety protocols in sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and first responders.

The product portfolio encompasses both single-use and reusable solutions, including chemical protective coveralls, flame-resistant garments, arc flash clothing, medical isolation gowns, and cleanroom suits.

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