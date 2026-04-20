Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier's stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. DA Davidson's price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock's current price.

LAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $45.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.67 million. Lakeland Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 772,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 296,222 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 115.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 116,901 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,178,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company's stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LAKE is a global provider of high-performance protective apparel and accessories designed to safeguard workers in industrial, healthcare, laboratory, and emergency response environments. The company's expertise lies in producing garments that shield against chemical, biological, radiological, and thermal risks, supporting safety protocols in sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and first responders.

The product portfolio encompasses both single-use and reusable solutions, including chemical protective coveralls, flame-resistant garments, arc flash clothing, medical isolation gowns, and cleanroom suits.

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