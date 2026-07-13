Lakeshore Acquisition III Corp. (NASDAQ:LCCC) Short Interest Down 66.5% in June

Lakeshore Acquisition III Corp. (NASDAQ:LCCC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,192 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 3,562 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeshore Acquisition III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition III by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 310,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 105,422 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeshore Acquisition III by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Lakeshore Acquisition III Price Performance

Shares of LCCC opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40. Lakeshore Acquisition III has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Lakeshore Acquisition III (NASDAQ:LCCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lakeshore Acquisition III in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCCC

About Lakeshore Acquisition III

Lakeshore Acquisition III NASDAQ: LCCC is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. As a blank‑check company, its primary business activity is to raise capital through an initial public offering and hold those proceeds in a trust while seeking a business combination, merger, asset acquisition or similar transaction that would bring a private operating company public through a reverse merger or other form of combination.

Prior to identifying and completing a qualifying business combination, Lakeshore Acquisition III does not operate traditional commercial businesses or offer products or services; instead, its operations are focused on target evaluation, due diligence, structuring potential transactions and managing the trust account and public‑company obligations.

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