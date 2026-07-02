Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Down 10.2% - Here's What Happened

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $342.48 and last traded at $351.41. Approximately 18,784,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 11,392,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $391.26.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and growth-focused commentary continue to highlight Lam Research’s strong fundamentals, including above-average financial growth and a favorable setup for another earnings beat, which supports the stock’s longer-term bullish case. Article Title

Wall Street and growth-focused commentary continue to highlight Lam Research’s strong fundamentals, including above-average financial growth and a favorable setup for another earnings beat, which supports the stock’s longer-term bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market coverage point to AI infrastructure demand, advanced packaging growth, and margin expansion as key drivers that could keep Lam Research’s rally going and help gross margins move higher. Article Title

Analysts and market coverage point to AI infrastructure demand, advanced packaging growth, and margin expansion as key drivers that could keep Lam Research’s rally going and help gross margins move higher. Positive Sentiment: Recent reports also suggest Lam Research’s earnings history remains strong, with the company viewed as having a good chance to beat estimates again in its next quarterly release. Article Title

Recent reports also suggest Lam Research’s earnings history remains strong, with the company viewed as having a good chance to beat estimates again in its next quarterly release. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles frame LRCX as a major beneficiary of the AI boom and even speculate about long-term upside potential, reinforcing the market’s optimism without adding a new near-term catalyst. Article Title

Several articles frame LRCX as a major beneficiary of the AI boom and even speculate about long-term upside potential, reinforcing the market’s optimism without adding a new near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: After a huge first-half run, some coverage now questions whether Lam Research’s stock is being driven more by AI enthusiasm than by fundamentals, raising valuation and cyclical-peak concerns that could pressure the shares. Article Title

After a huge first-half run, some coverage now questions whether Lam Research’s stock is being driven more by AI enthusiasm than by fundamentals, raising valuation and cyclical-peak concerns that could pressure the shares. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note explicitly said Lam Research fell more than the broader market in the latest session, underscoring that some profit-taking is hitting the name after its strong climb. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. New Street Research upped their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 10.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $439.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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