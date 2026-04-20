Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 1.7% - Here's What Happened

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $262.54 and last traded at $263.16. 5,951,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 11,365,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.60.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore set a $275.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on Lam Research from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $328.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $231.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bayban bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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