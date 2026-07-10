Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 10.43% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.23.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $353.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.00. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayban purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here