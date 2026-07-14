Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 4.9% - What's Next?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $354.66 and last traded at $346.10. 10,240,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 11,337,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.92.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and industry commentary continue to highlight Lam Research as a key beneficiary of the AI memory boom, with demand for HBM, advanced DRAM, and leading-edge chips seen as a tailwind for reaching its record Q4 sales target of $6.6 billion. Article Title

Analysts and industry commentary continue to highlight Lam Research as a key beneficiary of the AI memory boom, with demand for HBM, advanced DRAM, and leading-edge chips seen as a tailwind for reaching its record Q4 sales target of $6.6 billion. Positive Sentiment: One market view argues memory chips remain the “golden child” of the AI revolution, which could help offset near-term volatility for semiconductor equipment names like Lam Research. Article Title

One market view argues memory chips remain the “golden child” of the AI revolution, which could help offset near-term volatility for semiconductor equipment names like Lam Research. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, a disclosure that can create some investor caution but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Article Title

Lam Research director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, a disclosure that can create some investor caution but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Shares came under pressure as AI memory enthusiasm cooled and investors reassessed capital spending, slower memory demand, and export-control risks affecting Lam Research and other chip-equipment stocks. Article Title

Shares came under pressure as AI memory enthusiasm cooled and investors reassessed capital spending, slower memory demand, and export-control risks affecting Lam Research and other chip-equipment stocks. Negative Sentiment: Lam Research also underperformed the broader market in the latest session, reinforcing the view that the stock is facing sector-wide selling pressure rather than company-specific momentum. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $432.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here