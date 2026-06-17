Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 1.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $420.00. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $397.63 and last traded at $374.18. Approximately 10,809,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 10,902,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.34.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.62.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $292.53 and its 200 day moving average is $237.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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