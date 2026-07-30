Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 18.1% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) were up 18.1% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $319.50 and last traded at $297.9930. 21,922,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,436,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.35.

The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS.

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Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record results and strong guidance: Lam reported quarterly revenue of $6.72 billion, up 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management guided for fiscal first-quarter revenue of approximately $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion and EPS of $2.00 to $2.30, exceeding consensus expectations of roughly $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. Reuters article

Lam reported quarterly revenue of $6.72 billion, up 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management guided for fiscal first-quarter revenue of approximately $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion and EPS of $2.00 to $2.30, exceeding consensus expectations of roughly $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. Positive Sentiment: AI and memory demand are accelerating: Strong NAND-related revenue, expanding advanced packaging and wafer-fabrication demand, and record customer-support sales helped drive the quarter. Analysts characterized Lam’s opportunity heading into 2027 as an “extraordinary runway” tied to AI-driven semiconductor investment. Zacks article

Strong NAND-related revenue, expanding advanced packaging and wafer-fabrication demand, and record customer-support sales helped drive the quarter. Analysts characterized Lam’s opportunity heading into 2027 as an “extraordinary runway” tied to AI-driven semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised earnings expectations: Needham maintained a Buy rating and $390 price target while increasing its EPS estimates after Lam lifted its chip-equipment market outlook. Several other analysts’ targets remain materially above the recent trading level, supporting the bullish reaction. Benzinga article

Needham maintained a Buy rating and $390 price target while increasing its EPS estimates after Lam lifted its chip-equipment market outlook. Several other analysts’ targets remain materially above the recent trading level, supporting the bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Broader chip-sector rally: Lam’s report helped lift semiconductor stocks, alongside strong results from major technology companies and expectations of tighter memory supply. This broader enthusiasm may amplify gains but also makes the move more sensitive to sector sentiment. CNBC article

Lam’s report helped lift semiconductor stocks, alongside strong results from major technology companies and expectations of tighter memory supply. This broader enthusiasm may amplify gains but also makes the move more sensitive to sector sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain: Morgan Stanley and B. Riley lowered their price targets despite retaining positive ratings, while recent data shows substantial insider selling and some institutional position reductions. Investors must also monitor semiconductor cyclicality, China-related equipment restrictions and whether elevated AI spending persists.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,611 shares of company stock worth $32,250,190. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $372.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.79.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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