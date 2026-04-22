Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 2.8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $266.14 and last traded at $265.55. 9,488,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 11,258,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.37.

The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS.

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Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 21.31%.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat — Lam reported $1.47 EPS vs. $1.35 consensus and $5.84B revenue vs. $5.70B expected; strong margins and ROE reinforce profit leverage. Lam Research Q1 press release Earnings slide deck

Earnings beat — Lam reported $1.47 EPS vs. $1.35 consensus and $5.84B revenue vs. $5.70B expected; strong margins and ROE reinforce profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Strategic win — Lam is tapped to support Tesla’s Terafab chip production, a potential multi-year equipment revenue stream if the fab program scales. Terafab participation article

Strategic win — Lam is tapped to support Tesla’s Terafab chip production, a potential multi-year equipment revenue stream if the fab program scales. Neutral Sentiment: Broader industry tailwinds — ASML’s strong results and continued EUV adoption underscore ongoing capital intensity in lithography and the wider chip-equipment cycle that benefits Lam indirectly. ASML industry outlook

Broader industry tailwinds — ASML’s strong results and continued EUV adoption underscore ongoing capital intensity in lithography and the wider chip-equipment cycle that benefits Lam indirectly. Neutral Sentiment: M&A and supply-chain context — industry deals (Axcelis-Veeco) and new hires across the semiconductor ecosystem signal consolidation and talent flows that could reshape competitive dynamics over time. Axcelis-Veeco merger analysis

M&A and supply-chain context — industry deals (Axcelis-Veeco) and new hires across the semiconductor ecosystem signal consolidation and talent flows that could reshape competitive dynamics over time. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage and expectations — recent previews outlined key metrics investors focused on ahead of the print (bookings, margin cadence); with results in, attention shifts to guidance and order trends. Q1 expectations preview

Pre-earnings coverage and expectations — recent previews outlined key metrics investors focused on ahead of the print (bookings, margin cadence); with results in, attention shifts to guidance and order trends. Neutral Sentiment: Adjacent industry hires — appointment of semiconductor veteran Rick Gottscho to MetOx’s board highlights cross-industry expertise moves but has limited direct impact on Lam. MetOx board appointment

Adjacent industry hires — appointment of semiconductor veteran Rick Gottscho to MetOx’s board highlights cross-industry expertise moves but has limited direct impact on Lam. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and rally risk — analysts warn Lam faces an earnings test after a sharp run-up; any guidance shortfall or weaker-than-expected bookings could pressure the stock. Seeking Alpha caution piece

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.26.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $233.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.10. The company has a market cap of $331.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.78.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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