Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $400.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $369.95 and last traded at $353.17. Approximately 12,061,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 11,403,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.15.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.33.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an Outperform rating, helping fuel a sharp move higher as traders bet on more upside ahead of earnings.

Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an rating, helping fuel a sharp move higher as traders bet on more upside ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating with a $404 price target, citing ongoing outperformance and structural market share gains for Lam Research.

Morgan Stanley reiterated a rating with a $404 price target, citing ongoing outperformance and structural market share gains for Lam Research. Positive Sentiment: Reports also highlighted broader bullish sentiment tied to AI-driven chip demand , with analysts expecting Lam Research to benefit from rising wafer-fab equipment spending and advanced semiconductor manufacturing trends.

Reports also highlighted broader bullish sentiment tied to , with analysts expecting Lam Research to benefit from rising wafer-fab equipment spending and advanced semiconductor manufacturing trends. Positive Sentiment: A Barron’s report said Meta’s in-house chip plans could support demand for equipment makers like Lam Research, adding another tailwind for the stock. Article Title

A Barron’s report said Meta’s in-house chip plans could support demand for equipment makers like Lam Research, adding another tailwind for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research also announced its June-quarter financial conference call will be held on July 29, which keeps attention on upcoming results but is mainly a scheduling update. Article Title

Lam Research also announced its June-quarter financial conference call will be held on July 29, which keeps attention on upcoming results but is mainly a scheduling update. Negative Sentiment: The stock had recently dropped after a broader selloff, so some of today’s rebound may also reflect a bounce from that prior weakness rather than a single company-specific event.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 6.0%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $330.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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