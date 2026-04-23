Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Down 2.6% - Here's Why

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $253.28 and last traded at $258.56. 12,216,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 11,310,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.55.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations — $1.47 EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and revenue $5.84B (up 23.8% y/y); company also issued stronger Q4 guidance (EPS 1.50–1.80, revenue guidance above street). PR Newswire: Q3 Results

Q3 results beat expectations — $1.47 EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and revenue $5.84B (up 23.8% y/y); company also issued stronger Q4 guidance (EPS 1.50–1.80, revenue guidance above street). Positive Sentiment: Analysts rushed to raise targets and re‑rate the stock after the print — large firms (JPMorgan, Berenberg, Bernstein, Jefferies, Susquehanna, RBC, TD Cowen and others) lifted price targets into the $300s, reinforcing a multi‑year wafer‑fab equipment (WFE) upcycle thesis. 247wallst: JPMorgan $315 Target

Analysts rushed to raise targets and re‑rate the stock after the print — large firms (JPMorgan, Berenberg, Bernstein, Jefferies, Susquehanna, RBC, TD Cowen and others) lifted price targets into the $300s, reinforcing a multi‑year wafer‑fab equipment (WFE) upcycle thesis. Positive Sentiment: Industry demand drivers appear structural: analysts and industry commentators point to accelerating AI chip and memory (DRAM) demand that should support multi‑year WFE growth — a tailwind for Lam’s etch/clean/deposition franchises. 247wallst: DRAM Demand Thesis

Industry demand drivers appear structural: analysts and industry commentators point to accelerating AI chip and memory (DRAM) demand that should support multi‑year WFE growth — a tailwind for Lam’s etch/clean/deposition franchises. Neutral Sentiment: Market write‑ups and earnings summaries (Zacks, MarketBeat, SeekingAlpha transcripts) validate the beat and provide detail on margin expansion and inventory improvements — useful for modeling but not new catalyst by itself. Zacks: Q3 Summary

Market write‑ups and earnings summaries (Zacks, MarketBeat, SeekingAlpha transcripts) validate the beat and provide detail on margin expansion and inventory improvements — useful for modeling but not new catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns the rally has run ahead of fundamentals — critics highlight stretched valuation (high P/E) and caution that profit taking or a “rally‑test” could follow after the sharp run. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Concerns

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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