Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 1.3% - Here's What Happened

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $302.00 and last traded at $299.15. Approximately 5,523,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 11,037,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.44.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities boosted their target price on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.17. The company has a market cap of $374.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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