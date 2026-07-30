Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $606.6120 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts: Sign Up

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.86 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 24.01%. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $164.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.19. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $113.66 and a twelve month high of $166.33.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio is currently 118.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,525 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $177,152,000 after buying an additional 816,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,990 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $121,439,000 after buying an additional 490,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,554 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $199,490,000 after acquiring an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,839.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,322 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478,299 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $180,973,000 after acquiring an additional 178,880 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $154.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lamar Advertising, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lamar Advertising wasn't on the list.

While Lamar Advertising currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here