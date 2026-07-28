Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Stephens' target price suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LW. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Get Lamb Weston alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Up 7.2%

LW stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 4.39%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 380.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lamb Weston, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lamb Weston wasn't on the list.

While Lamb Weston currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here