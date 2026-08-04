Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 724.50 and last traded at GBX 724, with a volume of 7753676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 713.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 705 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 730 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 462 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 897 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 641.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on LAND

Land Securities Group Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of £5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 659.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 628.21.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 51.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of £892 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan sold 53,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706, for a total transaction of £376,107.38. Also, insider Vanessa Simms sold 77,458 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706, for a total transaction of £546,853.48. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 94 shares of company stock worth $59,990 and sold 299,694 shares worth $206,951,464. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

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