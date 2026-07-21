Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 705.50 and last traded at GBX 697.50, with a volume of 2144689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700.50.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAND. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Land Securities Group to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 710 to GBX 690 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 705 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 730 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 897 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 462 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 641.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 638.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 623.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.76.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 51.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £892 million for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Allan sold 42,500 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597, for a total transaction of £253,725. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 145 shares of company stock worth $89,876. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

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