LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.53 and traded as high as $68.80. LandBridge shares last traded at $67.8950, with a volume of 115,955 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LandBridge from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of LandBridge from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LandBridge from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of LandBridge from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LandBridge in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LandBridge presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LB

LandBridge Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm's fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53.

LandBridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from LandBridge's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. LandBridge's payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

LandBridge announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at LandBridge

In other LandBridge news, Director Charles L. Watson sold 30,680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $2,272,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,164.40. This represents a 26.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,555. Corporate insiders own 70.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LandBridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in LandBridge by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Galaxy Group Investments LLC acquired a new position in LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

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