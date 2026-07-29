Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.36 million. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $194.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on LARK

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $94,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,957. This trade represents a 82.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim Lewis sold 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 153,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,218.08. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $219,563. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,196 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,346 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Landmark Community Bank, a community‐focused financial institution. The company provides a full range of deposit and lending products through its subsidiary, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and small business loans. Landmark Bancorp emphasizes personalized service, leveraging local decision-making to meet the unique needs of individuals and local enterprises.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, Landmark Bancorp offers comprehensive cash-management and treasury solutions for commercial clients.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Landmark Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Landmark Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Landmark Bancorp currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here