Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.20 and traded as low as $12.32. Lands' End shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 250,728 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lands' End from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lands' End in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lands' End has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lands' End

Lands' End Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $380.99 million, a P/E ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Lands' End had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.41%.The firm had revenue of $462.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lands' End, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lands' End announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands' End

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lands' End by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 487,183 shares of the company's stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 211,736 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lands' End by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 202,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 120,342 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lands' End by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lands' End during the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lands' End by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 88,017 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc NASDAQ: LE is an American retailer specializing in casual apparel, accessories and home goods. Headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the company sells its products through a combination of direct-to-consumer channels including e-commerce, catalogues and a network of outlet stores. Lands' End is known for its nautical-inspired designs, functional outerwear and commitment to quality fabrics.

Founded in 1963 by Gary Comer as a mail-order sailing supply business, Lands' End rapidly expanded its product offering beyond marine gear.

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