Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Markets to "Hold"

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Brookline Capital Markets from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNTH

Lantheus Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $377.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company's stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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