Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lowered to Hold Rating by Leerink Partners

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Lantheus from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lantheus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $102.50 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.11.

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Lantheus Stock Down 0.1%

Lantheus stock opened at $101.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $111.86. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of -0.03. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $377.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 18.05%.Lantheus's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 649,751 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 242,222 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 686.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 598,857 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 522,678 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lantheus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Curium agreed to acquire Lantheus for $102.50 per share in cash , with non-transferable contingent value rights (CVRs) offering up to an additional $12 per share if specified prostate-cancer, neurology and DEFINITY sales milestones are achieved through 2030. The total potential value is approximately $8 billion. Reuters article

Curium agreed to acquire Lantheus for , with non-transferable contingent value rights (CVRs) offering up to an additional if specified prostate-cancer, neurology and DEFINITY sales milestones are achieved through 2030. The total potential value is approximately $8 billion. Positive Sentiment: The deal represents premiums to Lantheus’ unaffected trading levels, and the company’s board unanimously approved it after reviewing multiple strategic alternatives, including remaining independent. The combination would unite Lantheus’ U.S. radiodiagnostics business with Curium’s global manufacturing and theranostics platform across more than 70 countries. Curium Announces Definitive Agreement to Merge with Lantheus

The deal represents premiums to Lantheus’ unaffected trading levels, and the company’s board unanimously approved it after reviewing multiple strategic alternatives, including remaining independent. The combination would unite Lantheus’ U.S. radiodiagnostics business with Curium’s global manufacturing and theranostics platform across more than 70 countries. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted the transaction as a favorable outcome for shareholders, while recent reported price targets—including a median target of $115—remain above the cash consideration, potentially reflecting value in the CVRs. Analyst insights on Lantheus

Analyst commentary highlighted the transaction as a favorable outcome for shareholders, while recent reported price targets—including a median target of $115—remain above the cash consideration, potentially reflecting value in the CVRs. Neutral Sentiment: The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Until then, Lantheus will remain publicly traded; afterward, it will become private. Fierce Biotech article

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Until then, Lantheus will remain publicly traded; afterward, it will become private. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is mixed, suggesting limited independent-stock catalysts while the acquisition is pending. Lantheus is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on August 6, but it will not hold a conference call. Conflicting analyst sentiment on Lantheus

Analyst sentiment is mixed, suggesting limited independent-stock catalysts while the acquisition is pending. Lantheus is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on August 6, but it will not hold a conference call. Negative Sentiment: Lantheus suspended its previously issued FY 2026 guidance because of the pending transaction, increasing uncertainty around near-term operating performance and limiting visibility for standalone valuation.

Lantheus suspended its previously issued FY 2026 guidance because of the pending transaction, increasing uncertainty around near-term operating performance and limiting visibility for standalone valuation. Negative Sentiment: Several shareholder law firms announced investigations into whether Lantheus obtained a fair price and whether directors fulfilled their fiduciary duties. Such actions could raise legal costs or delay closing, although they do not necessarily indicate wrongdoing. Shareholder investigation

Several shareholder law firms announced investigations into whether Lantheus obtained a fair price and whether directors fulfilled their fiduciary duties. Such actions could raise legal costs or delay closing, although they do not necessarily indicate wrongdoing. Negative Sentiment: The additional $12 per share is contingent on demanding commercial milestones and is not guaranteed. Investors also face normal merger risks, including financing, regulatory approval, shareholder approval and potential competing bids.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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