Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LNTH. Wall Street Zen cut Lantheus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $97.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.43.

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Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $104.25. 122,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $111.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Lantheus had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business had revenue of $377.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Lantheus's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 33.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 588 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.6% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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