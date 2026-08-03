Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,232,876 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session's volume of 965,165 shares.The stock last traded at $102.0040 and had previously closed at $99.64.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Brookline Capital Markets downgraded Lantheus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of -0.03.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Lantheus had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm had revenue of $377.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $249,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Lantheus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,599,379 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $177,437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 714,980 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $79,320,000 after acquiring an additional 582,661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 588 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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