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Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a “Moderate Buy” consensus on Lantronix, with six buy ratings and one sell rating. The average 12-month price target is $10.40, including recent targets of $11 to $12.
  • Institutional investors increased their holdings, and hedge funds and other institutions now own 39.38% of Lantronix shares.
  • Lantronix reported quarterly EPS of $0.04, below the $0.05 consensus estimate, while revenue of $30.18 million also fell short of expectations. The stock opened at $5.46, well below the analyst consensus price target.
  • Interested in Lantronix? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTRX. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Lantronix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lantronix from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LTRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lantronix by 210.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,589 shares of the technology company's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lantronix by 8.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,194 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lantronix by 41.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 945,025 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 275,842 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lantronix by 138.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,292 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 151,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,316 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 61,358 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $240.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.49 million. Lantronix has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring and control of devices and equipment across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company develops hardware and software products that enable connectivity for smart devices, industrial machinery, IT infrastructure and other systems in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, Lantronix was among the early innovators in serial-to-Ethernet device networking and has since expanded its portfolio to include secure console servers, device servers, gateways and embedded modules.

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Analyst Recommendations for Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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