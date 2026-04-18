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Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tesla (TSLA), Invesco QQQ (QQQ) and NVIDIA (NVDA) were highlighted by MarketBeat's stock screener as the large-cap names to watch on April 18, chosen for having the highest dollar trading volume among large-cap stocks in recent days.
  • Tesla designs and manufactures electric vehicles and energy-generation/storage systems, operating Automotive and Energy segments and earning revenue from vehicle sales, regulatory credits, charging, insurance and after-sales services.
  • NVIDIA is a leader in GPUs and AI/data-center compute and software, while Invesco QQQ is a Nasdaq-100 tracking trust that provides diversified exposure to large-cap, tech-heavy stocks.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tesla.

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, and NVIDIA are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a large market capitalization—typically firms valued at roughly $10 billion or more, though exact thresholds vary by index and market. For investors, they generally represent well-established, more liquid and less volatile businesses that often pay dividends and serve as core, lower-risk holdings in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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