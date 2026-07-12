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Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Larimar Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus analyst rating of Buy from 11 covering analysts, with an average 12-month price target of about $12.71.
  • Shares of LRMR rose 3.6% to $4.28 on Friday, with trading volume above its average. The stock has traded between $2.71 and $6.42 over the past year.
  • Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 50,000 shares at $3.34 each, signaling insider confidence. Institutional investors also own a large majority of the company, at 91.92% of shares outstanding.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.7143.

LRMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Larimar Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on LRMR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 714,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,425.32. The trade was a 7.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 44.2% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 30,606,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,000 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 6,823,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,998,000 after buying an additional 970,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,206,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 349,533 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,110,000 shares of the company's stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,840 shares of the company's stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 945,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company's stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.28. 3,445,373 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,559. The company has a market cap of $444.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.22. On average, research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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