Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price Down 4.2% - What's Next?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.8360. Approximately 1,413,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,933,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 133.90% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 710,484 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 101,891 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,871 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 822,268 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $37,981,000 after buying an additional 255,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Las Vegas Sands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Las Vegas Sands wasn't on the list.

While Las Vegas Sands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here