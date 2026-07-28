Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $185.5340 million for the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.Lattice Semiconductor's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 877.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $157.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $939,187.94. Following the sale, the director owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $826,381.08. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $390,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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