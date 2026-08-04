Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Earnings Results

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.50 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.540-0.580 EPS.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $10.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,475,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 985.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.81. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $157.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average of $114.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the sale, the director owned 41,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,481.94. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $416,041.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,578,674.56. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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