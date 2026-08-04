Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives "Buy" Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.60% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSCC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.29.

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Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $157.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $291,352.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,129.91. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $398,496.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,381.08. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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