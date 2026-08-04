Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.540-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.0 million-$230.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.8 million.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $10.82 on Tuesday, reaching $138.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,475,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,429. The company's fifty day moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.81. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $157.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.50 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.29.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $939,187.94. Following the sale, the director owned 41,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,481.94. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,578,674.56. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 9,439 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,008 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,330 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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