Laura Kendall Sells 10,000 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) Director Laura Kendall sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $511,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,828.77. The trade was a 29.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTB traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.40. 39,688 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.80. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. HomeTrust Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTB. Hovde Group raised their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HomeTrust Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company's stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

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