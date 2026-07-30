Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.040-2.100 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Laureate Education's conference call:

Strong first-half execution drove 10% growth in new enrollments, 6% growth in total enrollments, and 7% revenue growth on a timing-adjusted, constant-currency basis. Second-quarter revenue reached $616 million and adjusted EBITDA was $251 million, both ahead of prior guidance.

drove 10% growth in new enrollments, 6% growth in total enrollments, and 7% revenue growth on a timing-adjusted, constant-currency basis. Second-quarter revenue reached $616 million and adjusted EBITDA was $251 million, both ahead of prior guidance. Laureate raised its 2026 outlook, increasing midpoint guidance by $28 million for revenue, $8 million for adjusted EBITDA, and $0.03 for adjusted EPS. The company now expects $1.920–$1.930 billion of revenue, $593–$599 million of adjusted EBITDA, and $2.04–$2.10 of adjusted EPS.

The company announced a $150 million increase to its share-repurchase authorization after buying back $181 million of stock through June. Management cited strong free cash flow, a cash-accretive model, and a solid balance sheet, which ended the quarter with $61 million of net debt.

to its share-repurchase authorization after buying back $181 million of stock through June. Management cited strong free cash flow, a cash-accretive model, and a solid balance sheet, which ended the quarter with $61 million of net debt. Laureate highlighted multiple growth avenues, including expanding fully online programs for working adults, improving student retention through digital tools and AI tutoring, and opening new campuses. Puebla is ramping in Mexico, while campuses in southern Lima and Mérida are planned for 2027, with additional opportunities under development.

Mexico’s year-to-date adjusted EBITDA declined 2% because of investments and the Puebla campus ramp-up, although management expects margin accretion in the second half. Executives also noted that the growing mix of lower-priced online programs creates a price-mix headwind, even as online offerings provide attractive contribution margins and higher returns on invested capital.

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Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR remained flat at $38.41 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,401,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.40. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

Trending Headlines about Laureate Education

Here are the key news stories impacting Laureate Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.00 per share , exceeding the $0.96 consensus estimate and rising from $0.79 a year earlier. Revenue increased 17% to $615.9 million, while net income rose 40% to $137.1 million. Laureate Education Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were , exceeding the $0.96 consensus estimate and rising from $0.79 a year earlier. Revenue increased 17% to $615.9 million, while net income rose 40% to $137.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum was broad-based: adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to $250.6 million, new enrollments rose 10%, and total enrollments grew 6% to 501,400 students. Management expects enrollment growth of 4%-5% for 2026. Laureate Education Reports Financial Results

Operating momentum was broad-based: adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to $250.6 million, new enrollments rose 10%, and total enrollments grew 6% to 501,400 students. Management expects enrollment growth of 4%-5% for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Laureate raised its full-year outlook and expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $150 million , after buying back approximately $76 million of stock during the first half. The larger buyback supports per-share earnings and signals confidence in its balance sheet.

Laureate raised its full-year outlook and expanded its share-repurchase authorization by , after buying back approximately $76 million of stock during the first half. The larger buyback supports per-share earnings and signals confidence in its balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a three-year agreement with Google Cloud to expand AI infrastructure, digital learning, and career programs across its Mexican and Peruvian universities, potentially strengthening long-term competitiveness. Laureate Education AI-Powered Learning Partnership

The company announced a three-year agreement with Google Cloud to expand AI infrastructure, digital learning, and career programs across its Mexican and Peruvian universities, potentially strengthening long-term competitiveness. Neutral Sentiment: Reported growth benefited from favorable foreign-exchange movements. On a constant-currency basis, second-quarter revenue grew 8%, and first-half revenue grew 6%; roughly $9 million of first-half revenue and EBITDA was deferred by academic-calendar timing and is expected to shift into the second half.

Reported growth benefited from favorable foreign-exchange movements. On a constant-currency basis, second-quarter revenue grew 8%, and first-half revenue grew 6%; roughly $9 million of first-half revenue and EBITDA was deferred by academic-calendar timing and is expected to shift into the second half. Negative Sentiment: Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.04-$2.10 was below the $2.13 consensus estimate. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $471-$476 million also trailed the $481 million consensus, creating a potential overhang despite the improved annual outlook.

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of was below the $2.13 consensus estimate. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $471-$476 million also trailed the $481 million consensus, creating a potential overhang despite the improved annual outlook. Negative Sentiment: Gross debt increased to $223.2 million, although net debt remained relatively modest at $61.5 million. Recent insider activity also showed sales without reported purchases, which may temper sentiment.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 328.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Laureate Education from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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