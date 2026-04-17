Lauren Freemen-Bosworth Sells 1,387 Shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 1,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $17,379.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,079.94. This represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lauren Freemen-Bosworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 10th, Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 693 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $7,969.50.

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Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,905,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,008. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $477.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The firm's revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Pitney Bowes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pitney Bowes currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBI

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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