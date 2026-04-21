Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.94 and traded as high as C$40.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$40.28, with a volume of 75,156 shares traded.

Get LB alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 and set a "tender" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of C$36.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.94.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of C$251.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Laurentian Bank of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada - primarily in Québec and Ontario - as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Laurentian Bank of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Laurentian Bank of Canada wasn't on the list.

While Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here