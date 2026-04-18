Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,125.30 and traded as high as GBX 1,188. Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 1,179.27, with a volume of 247,575 shares trading hands.

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Law Debenture Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 84.30 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Law Debenture (LON:LWDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The investment trust reported GBX 37.26 EPS for the quarter. Law Debenture had a net margin of 81.41% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denis Jackson sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,105, for a total value of £52,144.95. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Law Debenture Company Profile

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

Further Reading

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