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Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Law Debenture logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Price breakout: Law Debenture crossed above its 50-day moving average (GBX 1,125.30), trading as high as GBX 1,188 and last at GBX 1,179.27 on volume of 247,575 shares, up about 2.0%.
  • Valuation and profitability: The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a low P/E of 5.14, and strong profitability metrics (net margin 81.41% and ROE 26.88%) with a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15.
  • Insider activity: Insider Denis Jackson sold 4,719 shares at GBX 1,105 (≈£52,144.95), and insiders own about 0.70% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Law Debenture.

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,125.30 and traded as high as GBX 1,188. Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 1,179.27, with a volume of 247,575 shares trading hands.

Law Debenture Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 84.30 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Law Debenture (LON:LWDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The investment trust reported GBX 37.26 EPS for the quarter. Law Debenture had a net margin of 81.41% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denis Jackson sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,105, for a total value of £52,144.95. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Law Debenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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