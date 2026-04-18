L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.34 and traded as high as $30.26. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 128,117 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut L.B. Foster from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSTR

L.B. Foster Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.01.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.44). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.83 million. Analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 38,431 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,077,989.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,027,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,814,502.75. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,074 shares of company stock worth $4,325,623. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Comerica Bank grew its position in L.B. Foster by 356.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,765 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company's stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company's operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

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