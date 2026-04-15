LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Down 5.6% - What's Next?

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.84 and last traded at $120.62. Approximately 708,434 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 354,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.80.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCII has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LCI Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a "hold" rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $154.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.35.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.04 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. LCI Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,809,297.20. This represents a 33.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $2,956,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,698.52. This trade represents a 66.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,137,900 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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