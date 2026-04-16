LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.80, but opened at $119.95. LCI Industries shares last traded at $120.3980, with a volume of 9,618 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LCII. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $154.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCII

LCI Industries Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. LCI Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $4,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 344,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,031,434.19. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,297.20. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,137,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 174.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 424.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 38,381 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 563.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 101.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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