LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised LCI Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $154.29.

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LCI Industries Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of LCII stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.35. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.04 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $4,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 344,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031,434.19. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,297.20. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,137,900. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 1,818.2% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 358.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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