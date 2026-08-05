LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.250-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion.

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LCI Industries Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of LCII opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $84.33 and a 1-year high of $159.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.09. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. LCI Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $114.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LCI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LCI Industries from $152.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 price objective on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered LCI Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCII

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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