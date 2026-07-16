LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and traded as high as $18.18. LCNB shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 29,372 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised LCNB from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCNB has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on LCNB

LCNB Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $255.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.58.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. LCNB's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,648 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,602 shares of the bank's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,803 shares of the bank's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company's stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Financial Corp NASDAQ: LCNB is the bank holding company for LCNB National Bank, a community-focused regional bank headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its banking subsidiary, LCNB provides a full suite of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. The company emphasizes personalized service, offering checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

On the lending side, LCNB National Bank extends a range of credit products, including commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, and consumer lending.

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